EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

