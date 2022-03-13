EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.
EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
