Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENDV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

