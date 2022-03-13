EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $7.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 236.31 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

