ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

