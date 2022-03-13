Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 996,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 1,625,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

