Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 996,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 1,625,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.90.
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.
