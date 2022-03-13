Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

