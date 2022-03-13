EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.76 and a 200 day moving average of $563.48.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

