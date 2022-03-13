EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $285.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

NYSE EPAM opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

