EpiK Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.27 or 0.06588437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,936.20 or 0.99845054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

