Equitable (NYSE:EQH) versus Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Financial Analysis

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $11.04 billion 1.06 $5.45 billion $13.98 2.14 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.89 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.64

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equitable pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equitable pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equitable has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Equitable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

Volatility and Risk

Equitable has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equitable and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Equitable presently has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Summary

Equitable beats Willis Towers Watson Public on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

