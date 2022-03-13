Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITP. CIBC lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

TSE ITP opened at C$39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.