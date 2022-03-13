Ergo Price Hits $3.27 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00008384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $104.57 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.94 or 0.06618716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00738822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.00474272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00383221 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.