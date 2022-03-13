Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $46.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €51.00 ($55.43) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 258,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,450. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

