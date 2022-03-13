Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $297.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.89) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

