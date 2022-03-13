Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $336.02 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

