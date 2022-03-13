Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
