European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.42

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.42 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.37). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 647,035 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.35. The company has a market cap of £383.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer bought 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($15,985.32).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

