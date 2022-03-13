Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 13,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,408,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 9.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

