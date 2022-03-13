Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

ES stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

