Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.58.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
