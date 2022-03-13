Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

