Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 34,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,658. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $201.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

