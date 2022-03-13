Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $1,766,712.10 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,464,000 after buying an additional 1,227,582 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.