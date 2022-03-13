Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.34% of USA Truck worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

