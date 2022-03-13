Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 72 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.97 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

