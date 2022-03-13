Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

