Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 793 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,474 shares of company stock worth $60,683,491. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $86.97 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

