Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the February 13th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Exicure stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exicure by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exicure by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

