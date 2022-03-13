Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as high as C$7.78. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 168,799 shares trading hands.

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

