FairCoin (FAIR) 1-Day Volume Hits $93.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FairCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $521,297.85 and approximately $93.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001488 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00056440 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00177419 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

