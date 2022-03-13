Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 8.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,206. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

