Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.48. 1,804,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.