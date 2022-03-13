Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 309,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 408,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

