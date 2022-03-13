Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $17,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 58.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

