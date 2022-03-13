Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 255.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

