Financial Contrast: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bit Digital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.03%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.02%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 10.15 -$1.91 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.