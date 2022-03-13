Financial Contrast: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bit Digital
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|MoneyLion
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bit Digital
|$21.07 million
|10.15
|-$1.91 million
|N/A
|N/A
|MoneyLion
|N/A
|N/A
|-$39.27 million
|N/A
|N/A
Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.
Profitability
This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bit Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MoneyLion
|N/A
|-38.00%
|-6.18%
Risk & Volatility
Bit Digital has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.1% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Bit Digital beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.