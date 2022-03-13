Financial Review: LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Omeros alerts:

This table compares Omeros and LumiraDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -136.61% N/A -44.68% LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Omeros and LumiraDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20 LumiraDx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Omeros presently has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 398.36%. LumiraDx has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.32%. Given Omeros’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omeros and LumiraDx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 5.18 -$138.06 million $3.09 1.97 LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LumiraDx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omeros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of LumiraDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omeros beats LumiraDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.