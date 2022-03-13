First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $91,560.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

