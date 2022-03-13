First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 13,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 484,525 shares.The stock last traded at $46.76 and had previously closed at $45.96.

Specifically, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

