First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 639 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.38. 523,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,095. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day moving average is $206.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

