First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Humana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Humana by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Shares of HUM traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.12. 618,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,728. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

