First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $261,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

