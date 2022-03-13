First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 6,729 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

