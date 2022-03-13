First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 86 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 6,125,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average is $250.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $211.42 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

