First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.61

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.40. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 56,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.