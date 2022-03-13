First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$3,152,328.48 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

