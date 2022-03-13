First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

