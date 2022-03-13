First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of FMHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 65,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,719. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.
