First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 65,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,719. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.