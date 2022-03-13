First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 111,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,798. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

