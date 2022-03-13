First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of FTXO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 111,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,798. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.