FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

