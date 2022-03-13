Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

